Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace courtyard microwave refrigerator

Move-in Ready! Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 bath unit. All appliances are brand new. Dual pane windows, A/C unit installed in 2016. Refrigerator included. Laundry center is on-site. Private courtyard. Beautiful mountain views with a lot of privacy. You will love the perfect location. Near all your heart desired amenities: restaurants, shopping, near I-17 Hwy and 51 Hwy and so much more.