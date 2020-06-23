All apartments in Phoenix
1526 W Cochise Dr

1526 West Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1526 West Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 1BA Phoenix home boasts upgrades throughout! Inside you'll find NEW paint throughout, custom entry tile, spacious rooms and window coverings!
The eat in kitchen boasts new finishes and has a huge storage pantry!
The bedrooms are nicely sized and the rear yard s perfect for entertaining family and friends. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 W Cochise Dr have any available units?
1526 W Cochise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 W Cochise Dr have?
Some of 1526 W Cochise Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 W Cochise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1526 W Cochise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 W Cochise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 W Cochise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1526 W Cochise Dr offer parking?
No, 1526 W Cochise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1526 W Cochise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 W Cochise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 W Cochise Dr have a pool?
No, 1526 W Cochise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1526 W Cochise Dr have accessible units?
No, 1526 W Cochise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 W Cochise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 W Cochise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
