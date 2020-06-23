1526 W Cochise Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 1BA Phoenix home boasts upgrades throughout! Inside you'll find NEW paint throughout, custom entry tile, spacious rooms and window coverings!

The eat in kitchen boasts new finishes and has a huge storage pantry!

The bedrooms are nicely sized and the rear yard s perfect for entertaining family and friends. APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures