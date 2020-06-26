1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

Amenities

Simply Stunning...This gorgeous home consists of 2211sq.ft. with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. situated in a quiet cul-de-sac off of a private drive. Beautiful and open floorplan. European cabinetry, Italian appliances and large porcelain flooring throughout. Kitchen boasts tons of quartz counter and cabinet space. Breakfast bar and ample wine refrigerator compliment this open space and make it the perfect place to relax and entertain. Spacious Master Bedroom & a large walk-in closet, Indoor/Outdoor Fireplaces, multiple outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy anytime. Fabulous location close to restaurants and minutes from the Biltmore hotel and Biltmore Shopping Center. You will want to stay forever in this beautiful home!