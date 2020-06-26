All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

1526 East Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1526 East Montebello Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Simply Stunning...This gorgeous home consists of 2211sq.ft. with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. situated in a quiet cul-de-sac off of a private drive. Beautiful and open floorplan. European cabinetry, Italian appliances and large porcelain flooring throughout. Kitchen boasts tons of quartz counter and cabinet space. Breakfast bar and ample wine refrigerator compliment this open space and make it the perfect place to relax and entertain. Spacious Master Bedroom & a large walk-in closet, Indoor/Outdoor Fireplaces, multiple outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy anytime. Fabulous location close to restaurants and minutes from the Biltmore hotel and Biltmore Shopping Center. You will want to stay forever in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have any available units?
1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have?
Some of 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue offer parking?
No, 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 E MONTEBELLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
