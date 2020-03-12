All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15251 N 45TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15251 N 45TH Place
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

15251 N 45TH Place

15251 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15251 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
GREAT LOCATION in North Phoenix! Minutes from the 51 & 101 frwys, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, PV Mall, Desert Ridge, City North, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, and much more! * OPEN FLOOR PLAN with separate Living and Dining rooms, VAULTED ceilings, plantation shutters, TILE downstairs, WOOD staircase, & carpet upstairs * EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND, pantry, BUILT-IN desk, & tile countertops * Family Room with FIREPLACE * Ceiling FANS * HUGE MASTER bedroom with WET BAR, walk-in closet, FIREPLACE, and tons of space ready for you to create your own GETAWAY RETREAT, reading area, office, gym, or whatever you want! * LARGE backyard is great for entertaining with a large COVERED PATIO, Grassy area, gated POOL and SPA area, Mature Trees, Citrus trees, and RV Parking! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15251 N 45TH Place have any available units?
15251 N 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15251 N 45TH Place have?
Some of 15251 N 45TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15251 N 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15251 N 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15251 N 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15251 N 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15251 N 45TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15251 N 45TH Place offers parking.
Does 15251 N 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15251 N 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15251 N 45TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 15251 N 45TH Place has a pool.
Does 15251 N 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15251 N 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15251 N 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15251 N 45TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College