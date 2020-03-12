15251 N 45TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

GREAT LOCATION in North Phoenix! Minutes from the 51 & 101 frwys, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, PV Mall, Desert Ridge, City North, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, and much more! * OPEN FLOOR PLAN with separate Living and Dining rooms, VAULTED ceilings, plantation shutters, TILE downstairs, WOOD staircase, & carpet upstairs * EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND, pantry, BUILT-IN desk, & tile countertops * Family Room with FIREPLACE * Ceiling FANS * HUGE MASTER bedroom with WET BAR, walk-in closet, FIREPLACE, and tons of space ready for you to create your own GETAWAY RETREAT, reading area, office, gym, or whatever you want! * LARGE backyard is great for entertaining with a large COVERED PATIO, Grassy area, gated POOL and SPA area, Mature Trees, Citrus trees, and RV Parking! *