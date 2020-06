Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome to this rare opportunity to live in the Talasera community. Nestled on South Mountain this home features wonderful panoramic city lights and mountain views. This is one of the few lots (over 1/3 of an acre) that back to the mountain preserve with only 1 close neighboring home. This fantastic ''Great-Room'' style home with a highly upgraded entertainer's kitchen includes a sub-zero fridge, custom range hood and extensive slab granite counters. Split floor plan w/spacious master suite courtyard entrance. Backyard has southern exposure, perfect for enjoying the summers in Phoenix & taking in the mountain views. Enjoy downtown Phoenix city skyline views & sunsets! This gated oasis is less than 20 minutes to downtown & Phoenix Sky Harbor!