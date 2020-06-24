1525 E ALMERIA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A completely remodeled property with a 2 bed, 1 bath home with a 2 bed, 1 bath guest house located in Coronado is now on the market! This lavish home features desert front landscaping, 6 slab parking spaces, back alley RV gate, dining and living area, and neutral paint throughout. The fabulous kitchen is equipped with new ample cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and matching stainless steel appliances. The expansive backyard, with its charming paved seating area, has tons of potential for customizing and truly make this home just the one you've always dreamed of! Don't wait any longer, schedule a showing before it's gone!