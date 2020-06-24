All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1525 E ALMERIA Road
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

1525 E ALMERIA Road

1525 East Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

1525 East Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A completely remodeled property with a 2 bed, 1 bath home with a 2 bed, 1 bath guest house located in Coronado is now on the market! This lavish home features desert front landscaping, 6 slab parking spaces, back alley RV gate, dining and living area, and neutral paint throughout. The fabulous kitchen is equipped with new ample cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and matching stainless steel appliances. The expansive backyard, with its charming paved seating area, has tons of potential for customizing and truly make this home just the one you've always dreamed of! Don't wait any longer, schedule a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 E ALMERIA Road have any available units?
1525 E ALMERIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 E ALMERIA Road have?
Some of 1525 E ALMERIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 E ALMERIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1525 E ALMERIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 E ALMERIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1525 E ALMERIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1525 E ALMERIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1525 E ALMERIA Road offers parking.
Does 1525 E ALMERIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 E ALMERIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 E ALMERIA Road have a pool?
No, 1525 E ALMERIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 1525 E ALMERIA Road have accessible units?
No, 1525 E ALMERIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 E ALMERIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 E ALMERIA Road has units with dishwashers.
