15240 N CLUBGATE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15240 N CLUBGATE Drive

15240 North Clubgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15240 North Clubgate Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare on the market in Kierland Heritage, Two-Story Townhome with Master Bedroom Fireplace and Loft increasing the Living Space to 2500+ SF. The Main Floor has a large Eat-in-Kitchen, opens to the Living/Dining Rm with Sliders from both areas to the Private Backyard. The 1st floor also has an Office/Den or 3rd Bedroom, Full Bath & Laundry Rm that leads to the 2 Car Garage. Take the Staircase to the Guest Bedroom with en-Suite & Walk-in-Closet. Large Loft area & Master Suite with Balcony, Large Bathroom & Walk-in-Closet. This unit is ideally located in the community, across from the pool/spa. Enjoy a short walk to Kierland Commons, the Scottsdale Quarter and the Westin Golf Resort & Spa. The 101 & 51 Freeways are less than 5 miles away making this an ideal area to live in N. Scottsdale!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive have any available units?
15240 N CLUBGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive have?
Some of 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15240 N CLUBGATE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive does offer parking.
Does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive has a pool.
Does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15240 N CLUBGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
