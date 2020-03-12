15240 N CLUBGATE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Rare on the market in Kierland Heritage, Two-Story Townhome with Master Bedroom Fireplace and Loft increasing the Living Space to 2500+ SF. The Main Floor has a large Eat-in-Kitchen, opens to the Living/Dining Rm with Sliders from both areas to the Private Backyard. The 1st floor also has an Office/Den or 3rd Bedroom, Full Bath & Laundry Rm that leads to the 2 Car Garage. Take the Staircase to the Guest Bedroom with en-Suite & Walk-in-Closet. Large Loft area & Master Suite with Balcony, Large Bathroom & Walk-in-Closet. This unit is ideally located in the community, across from the pool/spa. Enjoy a short walk to Kierland Commons, the Scottsdale Quarter and the Westin Golf Resort & Spa. The 101 & 51 Freeways are less than 5 miles away making this an ideal area to live in N. Scottsdale!!