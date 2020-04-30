15230 S 47th St

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Ahwatukee Sanctuary - This luxury home with pool is a seasonal vacation rental. The rates posted are for the current month. Please review the rates below for the dates you need.



Here are the seasonal weekly and monthly rates for this vacation rental (USD):



April: $1176/week; $2835/month

May-Sept: $1254/week; $2388/month

Please contact us with dates that you would like to stay with us and we can provide you with a quote including taxes and fees.



This stylishly furnished, urban contemporary Phoenix home is in the coveted Ahwatukee area and features everything imaginable to make your vacation experience memorable for all the right reasons. Relax and enjoy the robust Arizona sun in the home's large pool and private spa. Have a BBQ in the large outdoor kitchen with built-in gas BBQ, refrigerator, sink, bar, bar stools and television. Dine Alfresco at the dining table that seats 4 and the bar that also seats 4. Or practice your putting on your very own private putting green.



Indulge in the home's fully equipped kitchen that includes alder cabinets, tile counter tops and large pantry. Dine at the table in the dining room that seats 6 or the breakfast nook that seats 4. This home features seven flat screen televisions, upgraded mattresses in each of the four bedrooms, a fireplace, and a regulation size billiards table. For the NFL enthusiast in your group this home offers a free NFL Channel Sunday Ticket upgrade. You can watch your favorite team play on one of the home's many flat screen TVs. So unwind, let go, and truly enjoy your Arizona experience in this lovely Ahwatukee Vacation Rental and at the nearby attractions.



Most Popular Nearby Attractions

SPRING TRAINING at Tempe Diablo Stadium - 6.5 miles

Rawhide Western Town and Steak House - 4.5 miles

Phoenix Zoo - 10.2 miles

Chase Field - 10.7 miles

Arizona Science Center - 10.8 miles

Phoenix Museum of History - 10.8 miles



Nearby Attractions, Institutions or Landmarks

Tempe Diablo Stadium - 6.5 miles

Arizona State University - 8.3 miles

Tempe Center for the Arts - 8.8 miles

Hall of Flame Firefighting Museum - 10 miles



Vacation Rental Summary -

Type: Home;

Floors: 2;

Bedrooms: 4;

Bathrooms: 3;

Sleeps: 8;

WiFi Included: Yes;

Basic Cable Included: Yes;

Full Sized Washer and Dryer: Yes;

Smoking Allowed: No;

Pets: No;

Wheel Chair Accessible: No;

Square Feet: 2200;



This vacation rental includes:

-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, private pool, grill, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.



This unit is NOT pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $225-$300 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $1000. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.



The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out. The cleaning fee and damage waiver are non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2605497)