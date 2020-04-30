All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15230 S 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15230 S 47th St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

15230 S 47th St

15230 South 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15230 South 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Ahwatukee Sanctuary - This luxury home with pool is a seasonal vacation rental. The rates posted are for the current month. Please review the rates below for the dates you need.

Here are the seasonal weekly and monthly rates for this vacation rental (USD):

April: $1176/week; $2835/month
May-Sept: $1254/week; $2388/month
Please contact us with dates that you would like to stay with us and we can provide you with a quote including taxes and fees.

This stylishly furnished, urban contemporary Phoenix home is in the coveted Ahwatukee area and features everything imaginable to make your vacation experience memorable for all the right reasons. Relax and enjoy the robust Arizona sun in the home's large pool and private spa. Have a BBQ in the large outdoor kitchen with built-in gas BBQ, refrigerator, sink, bar, bar stools and television. Dine Alfresco at the dining table that seats 4 and the bar that also seats 4. Or practice your putting on your very own private putting green.

Indulge in the home's fully equipped kitchen that includes alder cabinets, tile counter tops and large pantry. Dine at the table in the dining room that seats 6 or the breakfast nook that seats 4. This home features seven flat screen televisions, upgraded mattresses in each of the four bedrooms, a fireplace, and a regulation size billiards table. For the NFL enthusiast in your group this home offers a free NFL Channel Sunday Ticket upgrade. You can watch your favorite team play on one of the home's many flat screen TVs. So unwind, let go, and truly enjoy your Arizona experience in this lovely Ahwatukee Vacation Rental and at the nearby attractions.

Most Popular Nearby Attractions
SPRING TRAINING at Tempe Diablo Stadium - 6.5 miles
Rawhide Western Town and Steak House - 4.5 miles
Phoenix Zoo - 10.2 miles
Chase Field - 10.7 miles
Arizona Science Center - 10.8 miles
Phoenix Museum of History - 10.8 miles

Nearby Attractions, Institutions or Landmarks
Tempe Diablo Stadium - 6.5 miles
Arizona State University - 8.3 miles
Tempe Center for the Arts - 8.8 miles
Hall of Flame Firefighting Museum - 10 miles

Vacation Rental Summary -
Type: Home;
Floors: 2;
Bedrooms: 4;
Bathrooms: 3;
Sleeps: 8;
WiFi Included: Yes;
Basic Cable Included: Yes;
Full Sized Washer and Dryer: Yes;
Smoking Allowed: No;
Pets: No;
Wheel Chair Accessible: No;
Square Feet: 2200;

This vacation rental includes:
-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, private pool, grill, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.

This unit is NOT pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $225-$300 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $1000. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.

The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out. The cleaning fee and damage waiver are non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2605497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15230 S 47th St have any available units?
15230 S 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15230 S 47th St have?
Some of 15230 S 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15230 S 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
15230 S 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15230 S 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15230 S 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 15230 S 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 15230 S 47th St offers parking.
Does 15230 S 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15230 S 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15230 S 47th St have a pool?
Yes, 15230 S 47th St has a pool.
Does 15230 S 47th St have accessible units?
Yes, 15230 S 47th St has accessible units.
Does 15230 S 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15230 S 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College