Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave furnished

This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak Season pricing $5500/mo + taxes and fees. Off Peak Pricing (June-Sept) $2350/mo + taxes and fee's. All other months may vary. Mitchell Place is an updated 3 bedroom single family home with chic decor and a mid-century touch. A large open floor plan with plenty of space to entertain, and private backyard with covered sectional seating and built in BBQ.