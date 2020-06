Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

A rare find. Professionally Decorated, all the best, fresh and new! Newly renovated condo in Kierland Greens Condominiums accommodates up to 4 people - 1 bedroom and 1 loft area (9.10' x 16' with soaring 14' ceilings). Bright open floor plan with kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Loft area surrounded by windows. Spacious master suite. Garage, and Heated community pool and spa and community workout facility. Condo is walking distance to the Westin Golf Course and Hotel. Across the way is the over 50 upscale shops and restaurants of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.