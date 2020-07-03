15215 S 20th Plaza

Amenities

Need more space? You've found it! This absolutely breathtaking home has every feature & luxury you could wish for. With 5 bedrooms, a second floor open loft & 3,887 total sq ft of living space, there is room for everything & everyone. The home features an awe inspiring entry way, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters & upgraded ceiling fans & light fixtures throughout. There are separate living, family & dining rooms, as well as a beautifully appointed kitchen built for entertaining with upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. You're going to want to spend the cool desert evenings in the spacious backyard under the large covered patio or enjoying the built in fireplace & cooking station, and the hot Summer days taking in the refreshing diving pool & incredible views of the surrounding mountain scenery. Then there's the first floor master suite . . . a generous amount of square footage in the bedroom that opens to a spectacular bathroom with a separate shower enclosure & tub and possibly the largest walk in closet you'll ever see. One of the second floor bedrooms is actually an additional large master suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom and closet. The 3 car garage & large driveway offer ample parking & storage space. Refrigerator, washer/dryer & pool service are included, and you will also have access to the community center & all of its amenities. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 1st. 12 or 24 month lease term available. Rent is $2,995/month + 4% tax/admin. $2,995 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Gross income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history & credit score 575 or higher. Small dog is welcome with owner approval & a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. Copy and past the following link to view a walk through tour video of the home: https://youtu.be/0Ythl9bm3ZA