1513 W HAZELWOOD Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

1513 W HAZELWOOD Street

1513 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
This unit has just received an extensive top to bottom remodel to include literally everything. All the surfaces you see are new. The HVAC system is 100% new including all ducting and wifi thermostat, tankless hot water heater, new windows, etc. Literally EVERYTHING is new. If youre looking for a immaculate brand new place to call home in a terrific central phoenix area, this is it. 2 Car dedicated covered carport, secured back gate, private patio and attached storage shed. Ample interior closet space and upstairs linen. All lighting is LED for low energy costs. This unit will rent VERY quickly. No dogs over 15 lbs. No cats whatsoever. Tenant must have good credit and 3x rent in net income. All bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
1513 W HAZELWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 W HAZELWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 W HAZELWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
