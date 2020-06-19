1513 W HAZELWOOD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

This unit has just received an extensive top to bottom remodel to include literally everything. All the surfaces you see are new. The HVAC system is 100% new including all ducting and wifi thermostat, tankless hot water heater, new windows, etc. Literally EVERYTHING is new. If youre looking for a immaculate brand new place to call home in a terrific central phoenix area, this is it. 2 Car dedicated covered carport, secured back gate, private patio and attached storage shed. Ample interior closet space and upstairs linen. All lighting is LED for low energy costs. This unit will rent VERY quickly. No dogs over 15 lbs. No cats whatsoever. Tenant must have good credit and 3x rent in net income. All bedrooms upstairs.