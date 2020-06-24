1512 E KRISTAL Way

Located in north Phoenix. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Natural stone flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. Landlord will pay for the landscaping so this makes this a easy to relax home.Fruit trees in the back yard and room for playtime in the big yard.Owner looking for 3 month or longer lease. Assistive Animals only please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
