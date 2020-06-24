All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

1512 E KRISTAL Way

1512 East Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1512 East Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in north Phoenix. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Natural stone flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. Landlord will pay for the landscaping so this makes this a easy to relax home.Fruit trees in the back yard and room for playtime in the big yard.Owner looking for 3 month or longer lease. Assistive Animals only please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 E KRISTAL Way have any available units?
1512 E KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 E KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 1512 E KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 E KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
1512 E KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 E KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 1512 E KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1512 E KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 1512 E KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 1512 E KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 E KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 E KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 1512 E KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 1512 E KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 1512 E KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 E KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 E KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
