1512 E KRISTAL Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in north Phoenix. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Natural stone flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. Landlord will pay for the landscaping so this makes this a easy to relax home.Fruit trees in the back yard and room for playtime in the big yard.Owner looking for 3 month or longer lease. Assistive Animals only please.