Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1509 East Grove Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1509 East Grove Street

1509 East Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 East Grove Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
16th Street and Southern - 4 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + 1,831 SF - Super cute 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in in the 16 Roeser Place Community. Great floorplan with formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen featuring walk in pantry and island overlooking family room. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks. Backyard is perfect for entertaining. Home has been freshly remodeled with new carpet and paint and ready for you to move in! Awesome location close to Peace Park and Hermosa Park, bus stops, golf, downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping, entertainment and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

We do not accept section 8 or housing vouchers.

(RLNE5505390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 East Grove Street have any available units?
1509 East Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 East Grove Street have?
Some of 1509 East Grove Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 East Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 East Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 East Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 East Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 East Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 East Grove Street offers parking.
Does 1509 East Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 East Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 East Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1509 East Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 East Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 East Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 East Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 East Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

