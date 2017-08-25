1509 East Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

16th Street and Southern - 4 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + 1,831 SF - Super cute 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in in the 16 Roeser Place Community. Great floorplan with formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen featuring walk in pantry and island overlooking family room. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks. Backyard is perfect for entertaining. Home has been freshly remodeled with new carpet and paint and ready for you to move in! Awesome location close to Peace Park and Hermosa Park, bus stops, golf, downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping, entertainment and more!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



We do not accept section 8 or housing vouchers.



(RLNE5505390)