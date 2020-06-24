All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 E MCKINLEY Street

1505 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning remodel in Garfield Historic District ready for Tenant! This spacious floor plan offers 3 Bedrooms including split master and 2 full baths! Wood and Tile floors that makes for low maintenance living. Gorgeous kitchen includes granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, incl. refrigerator! Large split master suite with private exit to patio. Beautiful bath with tiled walk-in shower featuring dual shower heads. Dual vanities and large walk-in closet. This home comes with newer washer/dryer as well. You won't find another home in the Garfield district with a master this size! Private backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining. Double gates with large concrete drive. This home is surrounded by other well kept historic homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
1505 E MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 1505 E MCKINLEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 E MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 E MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 E MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 E MCKINLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
No, 1505 E MCKINLEY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 E MCKINLEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 1505 E MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 E MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 E MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 E MCKINLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
