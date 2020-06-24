1505 E MCKINLEY Street

Amenities

Stunning remodel in Garfield Historic District ready for Tenant! This spacious floor plan offers 3 Bedrooms including split master and 2 full baths! Wood and Tile floors that makes for low maintenance living. Gorgeous kitchen includes granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, incl. refrigerator! Large split master suite with private exit to patio. Beautiful bath with tiled walk-in shower featuring dual shower heads. Dual vanities and large walk-in closet. This home comes with newer washer/dryer as well. You won't find another home in the Garfield district with a master this size! Private backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining. Double gates with large concrete drive. This home is surrounded by other well kept historic homes.