15 W MISSION Lane

Upgraded 3 bedroom with plenty of storage space and a huge backyard. Two-car carport with more private parking in the back. There is a garage door storage area off the back that opens up to grill and set back, enjoy the view and listen to music. The living room is open to the kitchen to enjoy meals with family and friends. Tiled floors with cement flooring in the bedrooms. There are two walk-in closets, inside laundry room. Lovely mature shade trees in the front. Must see! - This home is off Central Avenue, a beautiful tree lined street with new restaurants popping up and a straight line to downtown Phoenix. Checkout wikipedia to see and read about the rich history of Central Avenue Corridor.