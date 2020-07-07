All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

15 W MISSION Lane

15 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded 3 bedroom with plenty of storage space and a huge backyard. Two-car carport with more private parking in the back. There is a garage door storage area off the back that opens up to grill and set back, enjoy the view and listen to music. The living room is open to the kitchen to enjoy meals with family and friends. Tiled floors with cement flooring in the bedrooms. There are two walk-in closets, inside laundry room. Lovely mature shade trees in the front. Must see! - This home is off Central Avenue, a beautiful tree lined street with new restaurants popping up and a straight line to downtown Phoenix. Checkout wikipedia to see and read about the rich history of Central Avenue Corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

