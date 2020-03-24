14838 N 37TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 4bed/ 2bath, remodeled single story home is now for rent! This property is situated in a great location, being very close to freeway and shopping. Enjoy the master bedroom featuring an extra sitting area that can be used for many things and a full bathroom. Outside the backyard has a stand alone storage shed, an RV gate, a large covered patio and lots of space to relax and enjoy the AZ evenings! The remodel boasts new flooring throughout, new windows, doors, granite countertops and cabinets in the kitchen, and toilets and countertops in the bathrooms! So much more to list, this is a must see!!