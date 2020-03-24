All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14838 N 37TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14838 N 37TH Street

14838 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14838 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 4bed/ 2bath, remodeled single story home is now for rent! This property is situated in a great location, being very close to freeway and shopping. Enjoy the master bedroom featuring an extra sitting area that can be used for many things and a full bathroom. Outside the backyard has a stand alone storage shed, an RV gate, a large covered patio and lots of space to relax and enjoy the AZ evenings! The remodel boasts new flooring throughout, new windows, doors, granite countertops and cabinets in the kitchen, and toilets and countertops in the bathrooms! So much more to list, this is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14838 N 37TH Street have any available units?
14838 N 37TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14838 N 37TH Street have?
Some of 14838 N 37TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14838 N 37TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14838 N 37TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14838 N 37TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14838 N 37TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14838 N 37TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14838 N 37TH Street does offer parking.
Does 14838 N 37TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14838 N 37TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14838 N 37TH Street have a pool?
No, 14838 N 37TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14838 N 37TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14838 N 37TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14838 N 37TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14838 N 37TH Street has units with dishwashers.
