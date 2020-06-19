14836 N HANA MAUI Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully remodeled MOON VALLEY single level, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with 3211 sq ft. Floor plan boosts a separate living room and dining room. Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & double sinks! Newly replaced flooring & paint throughout the entire house in 2019. Kitchen features electric stove top, granite counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Home includes inside laundry room as well as storage space in the garage & on side of home, RV gate and no HOA! Great location near freeways, shopping, and schools!