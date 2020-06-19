All apartments in Phoenix
14836 N HANA MAUI Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

14836 N HANA MAUI Drive

14836 North Hana Maui Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14836 North Hana Maui Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled MOON VALLEY single level, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with 3211 sq ft. Floor plan boosts a separate living room and dining room. Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & double sinks! Newly replaced flooring & paint throughout the entire house in 2019. Kitchen features electric stove top, granite counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Home includes inside laundry room as well as storage space in the garage & on side of home, RV gate and no HOA! Great location near freeways, shopping, and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive have any available units?
14836 N HANA MAUI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive have?
Some of 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14836 N HANA MAUI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive offers parking.
Does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive have a pool?
No, 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive have accessible units?
No, 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14836 N HANA MAUI Drive has units with dishwashers.

