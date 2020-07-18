14835 N 46TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Spacious Tri Level Home In An AWESOME North Phoenix Location...Conveniently located within minutes of the 101 & 51 Freeways, Tons of Shops & Dining..Main Level Laid Out Nicely Featuring A Formal Living/Dining Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Eat In Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island & Patio Access..Lower Level Consists Of 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, HUGE Family Room w/ Fireplace & Laundry Room...Split Elevated Top Level w/ Huge Master Bedroom, Beautiful Master Bathroom w/Granite Countertops,Double Sinks, Walk In Closet, Travertine Backsplash & An Enormous Travertine Walk In Shower w/ Bench & Double Shower Heads..Private Backyard w/Flagstone Patio, Lush Grass Landscaping & An L Shaped Pebble Tec Pool, Great For Entertaining!! **AGENTS PLEASE READ PRIVATE REMARKS REGARDING ACCESS**