All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14835 N 46TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14835 N 46TH Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

14835 N 46TH Street

14835 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14835 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious Tri Level Home In An AWESOME North Phoenix Location...Conveniently located within minutes of the 101 & 51 Freeways, Tons of Shops & Dining..Main Level Laid Out Nicely Featuring A Formal Living/Dining Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Eat In Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island & Patio Access..Lower Level Consists Of 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, HUGE Family Room w/ Fireplace & Laundry Room...Split Elevated Top Level w/ Huge Master Bedroom, Beautiful Master Bathroom w/Granite Countertops,Double Sinks, Walk In Closet, Travertine Backsplash & An Enormous Travertine Walk In Shower w/ Bench & Double Shower Heads..Private Backyard w/Flagstone Patio, Lush Grass Landscaping & An L Shaped Pebble Tec Pool, Great For Entertaining!! **AGENTS PLEASE READ PRIVATE REMARKS REGARDING ACCESS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14835 N 46TH Street have any available units?
14835 N 46TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14835 N 46TH Street have?
Some of 14835 N 46TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14835 N 46TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14835 N 46TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14835 N 46TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14835 N 46TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14835 N 46TH Street offer parking?
No, 14835 N 46TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 14835 N 46TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14835 N 46TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14835 N 46TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 14835 N 46TH Street has a pool.
Does 14835 N 46TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14835 N 46TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14835 N 46TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14835 N 46TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Paradise Valley
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College