Phoenix, AZ
14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln.

14825 North Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14825 North Mauna Loa Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Country Gables

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath at 30th Ave & Greenway - This 1400 SF home has been completely updated. Large great room and kitchen with new laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, large island, new quartz counter tops and off white cabinets with plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Three good-sized bedrooms. Master bath is updated with large, glass shower, new vanity with double sinks, and new tile. Large bricked patio along with generous grassy yard area. Property is enclosed with block fencing. It's located just a few blocks south of Greenway off of Flamenco so close to I-17 and lots of great shopping.

$100 Placement Fee
2.3% City Tax
!.5 % Monthly Administration Fee
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$1250 Deposit

(RLNE4548568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. have any available units?
14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. have?
Some of 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. offer parking?
No, 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. have a pool?
No, 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. have accessible units?
No, 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
