14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln.

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath at 30th Ave & Greenway - This 1400 SF home has been completely updated. Large great room and kitchen with new laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, large island, new quartz counter tops and off white cabinets with plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Three good-sized bedrooms. Master bath is updated with large, glass shower, new vanity with double sinks, and new tile. Large bricked patio along with generous grassy yard area. Property is enclosed with block fencing. It's located just a few blocks south of Greenway off of Flamenco so close to I-17 and lots of great shopping.



$100 Placement Fee

2.3% City Tax

!.5 % Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$1250 Deposit



(RLNE4548568)