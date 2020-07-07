14651 S 7TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, well appointed 2750 sq' home with downstairs master bedroom retreat, 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs and bonus room for optional bedroom, office, or play space. 2 upgraded full baths plus half bath. Open Concept floor plan including a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, wine fridge, granite counters, eat up island, huge walk-in pantry, travertine floors throughout the downstairs and well kept carpets in all bedrooms . Formal living and dining room spaces with some furnishings provided. Entertaining backyard with sparkling pebble tec pool and mountain views! Lots of extra storage in the 3 car garage. Located in desirable Ahwatukee Foothills with award winning schools plus great hiking/ biking paths. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks, 202 frwy. and airport.