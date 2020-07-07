All apartments in Phoenix
14651 S 7TH Place
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

14651 S 7TH Place

14651 South 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14651 South 7th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, well appointed 2750 sq' home with downstairs master bedroom retreat, 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs and bonus room for optional bedroom, office, or play space. 2 upgraded full baths plus half bath. Open Concept floor plan including a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, wine fridge, granite counters, eat up island, huge walk-in pantry, travertine floors throughout the downstairs and well kept carpets in all bedrooms . Formal living and dining room spaces with some furnishings provided. Entertaining backyard with sparkling pebble tec pool and mountain views! Lots of extra storage in the 3 car garage. Located in desirable Ahwatukee Foothills with award winning schools plus great hiking/ biking paths. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks, 202 frwy. and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14651 S 7TH Place have any available units?
14651 S 7TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14651 S 7TH Place have?
Some of 14651 S 7TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14651 S 7TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14651 S 7TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14651 S 7TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14651 S 7TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14651 S 7TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 14651 S 7TH Place offers parking.
Does 14651 S 7TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14651 S 7TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14651 S 7TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 14651 S 7TH Place has a pool.
Does 14651 S 7TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14651 S 7TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14651 S 7TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14651 S 7TH Place has units with dishwashers.

