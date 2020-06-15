All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

14630 N 44TH Street

14630 North 44th Street · (602) 942-4200
Location

14630 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled furnished home with all amenities. Open plan living room, kitchen, dining. Sleeps 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 with with queen beds and 1 with twin bunk beds. All equipped with TV's. Nice sunny private backyard with patio seating and dining table and chairs, BBQ and firepit. RV parking. Centrally located, close to PV Mall, 2 supermarkets, shopping,restaurants, Kierland, TPC, Westworld, many golf courses and hiking trails. Within a mile to the 51 & 101 freeways & 20 minutes to the airport. Close to the Mayo Clinic and Paradise Valley Hospital. High season rates of $4500p/m apply from Nov through April. Please see listing on houseon44th.com or AirBnb for shorter stays . NO PETS PLEASE! . Please refer to calendar for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14630 N 44TH Street have any available units?
14630 N 44TH Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14630 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 14630 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14630 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14630 N 44TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14630 N 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14630 N 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14630 N 44TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14630 N 44TH Street does offer parking.
Does 14630 N 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14630 N 44TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14630 N 44TH Street have a pool?
No, 14630 N 44TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14630 N 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14630 N 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14630 N 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14630 N 44TH Street has units with dishwashers.
