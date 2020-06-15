14630 N 44TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Completely remodeled furnished home with all amenities. Open plan living room, kitchen, dining. Sleeps 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 with with queen beds and 1 with twin bunk beds. All equipped with TV's. Nice sunny private backyard with patio seating and dining table and chairs, BBQ and firepit. RV parking. Centrally located, close to PV Mall, 2 supermarkets, shopping,restaurants, Kierland, TPC, Westworld, many golf courses and hiking trails. Within a mile to the 51 & 101 freeways & 20 minutes to the airport. Close to the Mayo Clinic and Paradise Valley Hospital. High season rates of $4500p/m apply from Nov through April. Please see listing on houseon44th.com or AirBnb for shorter stays . NO PETS PLEASE! . Please refer to calendar for availability.