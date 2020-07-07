All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14620 S 44th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14620 S 44th St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

14620 S 44th St

14620 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14620 South 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 11/07/19 Luxury Ahwatukee home close to all amenities! - Property Id: 166711

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! **TESLA CHARGER INSTALLED **INCREDIBLE OVERSIZE LOT W/ NO ONE BEHIND (LARGE WASH) **WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, RESTAURANTS, bus-stop, entertainment & THREE MALLS within 6 miles **Close to hiking, parks, highways
(I-10/202/US60/101) **GREAT KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT **Formal foyer entrance, Split family room w/ SKYLIGHTS*TRAVERTINE & hard wood floors **Main floor perfect for entertaining w/ chef's kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & center prep-island perfect for a quick meal any time of the day*Relaxing backyard w/ fireplace & green area **Huge Master Bedroom w/ sitting room space for quite reading **Huge Master Bath w/ his&her closets & Skylight **Large lap pool **ADT Security system PRE-WIRED **KINETICO water softener & RO System **INCLUDES Washer, Dryer **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166711p
Property Id 166711

(RLNE5238266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 S 44th St have any available units?
14620 S 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14620 S 44th St have?
Some of 14620 S 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14620 S 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
14620 S 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 S 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14620 S 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 14620 S 44th St offer parking?
No, 14620 S 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 14620 S 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14620 S 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 S 44th St have a pool?
Yes, 14620 S 44th St has a pool.
Does 14620 S 44th St have accessible units?
No, 14620 S 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 S 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14620 S 44th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College