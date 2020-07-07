14620 S 44th St

Amenities
Available 11/07/19 Luxury Ahwatukee home close to all amenities! - Property Id: 166711
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! **TESLA CHARGER INSTALLED **INCREDIBLE OVERSIZE LOT W/ NO ONE BEHIND (LARGE WASH) **WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, RESTAURANTS, bus-stop, entertainment & THREE MALLS within 6 miles **Close to hiking, parks, highways
(I-10/202/US60/101) **GREAT KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT **Formal foyer entrance, Split family room w/ SKYLIGHTS*TRAVERTINE & hard wood floors **Main floor perfect for entertaining w/ chef's kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & center prep-island perfect for a quick meal any time of the day*Relaxing backyard w/ fireplace & green area **Huge Master Bedroom w/ sitting room space for quite reading **Huge Master Bath w/ his&her closets & Skylight **Large lap pool **ADT Security system PRE-WIRED **KINETICO water softener & RO System **INCLUDES Washer, Dryer **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166711p
