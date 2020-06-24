14619 North 47th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your DREAM home! BEAUTIFUL 3 bed + den/ 3 bath home with 2-car garage on cul de sac lot in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood. You will LOVE the soaring high ceilings, modern light fixtures, ceiling fans throughout, and beautiful wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has tons of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and in close proximity to the dining area and living room; PERFECT for entertaining. There is also a pre-wired built-in stereo system in the living room, backyard, & kitchen! The SPACIOUS living room has backyard views, a cozy fireplace, and is cable ready! Den has built-in storage cabinets and desk to make storage space, work office, or hobby room! Master suite has gorgeous desert views( just walk out to the private balcony!), larger floor plan, walk-in closet, and bathroom that includes tub + shower, double sinks, and wide mirrors. Walk outside to beautiful high roof views. Backyard has covered patio with fire pit, 1/3 acre grassy areas with large mature shade trees surrounded by multiple fruit trees( oranges, lemons, pomegranate, grapevines, apples, mulberries), bushes, flowers, and other greenery including kids' playhouse & swings, basketball court, BBQ area, and built-in speakers! This place HAS IT ALL!! Let this home speak for itself!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.