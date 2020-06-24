All apartments in Phoenix
14619 North 47th Place
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

14619 North 47th Place

14619 North 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14619 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your DREAM home! BEAUTIFUL 3 bed + den/ 3 bath home with 2-car garage on cul de sac lot in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood. You will LOVE the soaring high ceilings, modern light fixtures, ceiling fans throughout, and beautiful wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has tons of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and in close proximity to the dining area and living room; PERFECT for entertaining. There is also a pre-wired built-in stereo system in the living room, backyard, & kitchen! The SPACIOUS living room has backyard views, a cozy fireplace, and is cable ready! Den has built-in storage cabinets and desk to make storage space, work office, or hobby room! Master suite has gorgeous desert views( just walk out to the private balcony!), larger floor plan, walk-in closet, and bathroom that includes tub + shower, double sinks, and wide mirrors. Walk outside to beautiful high roof views. Backyard has covered patio with fire pit, 1/3 acre grassy areas with large mature shade trees surrounded by multiple fruit trees( oranges, lemons, pomegranate, grapevines, apples, mulberries), bushes, flowers, and other greenery including kids' playhouse & swings, basketball court, BBQ area, and built-in speakers! This place HAS IT ALL!! Let this home speak for itself!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14619 North 47th Place have any available units?
14619 North 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14619 North 47th Place have?
Some of 14619 North 47th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14619 North 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14619 North 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14619 North 47th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14619 North 47th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14619 North 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14619 North 47th Place offers parking.
Does 14619 North 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14619 North 47th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14619 North 47th Place have a pool?
No, 14619 North 47th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14619 North 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 14619 North 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14619 North 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14619 North 47th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
