1457 E Charleston Avenue

This 3 BR / 2.5 BA north Phoenix two story home has great views of Lookout Mountain from its second floor master bedroom balcony and great backyard. HUGE Lot! Large master bedroom with a great tub and shower, expansive living room and dining / family area. Beautiful pool! Pool service included. Large 2 car garage for all your stuff plus washer/dryer. The home is located in the Paradise Valley Unified School District. Close to shopping and freeways. Rent: $2,000 plus Tax. Application Fee $55 Each adult 18 or older. Administration Fee of $150. Deposit $2,000. Min Credit Score 600, 3x income/rent ratio. No adverse rental history. No Pets, No Smoking. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery