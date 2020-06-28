All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:41 PM

1457 E Charleston Avenue

1457 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1457 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 BR / 2.5 BA north Phoenix two story home has great views of Lookout Mountain from its second floor master bedroom balcony and great backyard. HUGE Lot! Large master bedroom with a great tub and shower, expansive living room and dining / family area. Beautiful pool! Pool service included. Large 2 car garage for all your stuff plus washer/dryer. The home is located in the Paradise Valley Unified School District. Close to shopping and freeways. Rent: $2,000 plus Tax. Application Fee $55 Each adult 18 or older. Administration Fee of $150. Deposit $2,000. Min Credit Score 600, 3x income/rent ratio. No adverse rental history. No Pets, No Smoking. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 E Charleston Avenue have any available units?
1457 E Charleston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 E Charleston Avenue have?
Some of 1457 E Charleston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 E Charleston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1457 E Charleston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 E Charleston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1457 E Charleston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1457 E Charleston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1457 E Charleston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1457 E Charleston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 E Charleston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 E Charleston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1457 E Charleston Avenue has a pool.
Does 1457 E Charleston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1457 E Charleston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 E Charleston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 E Charleston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
