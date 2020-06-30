1449 E. Highland Ave # 32

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Immaculate Biltmore condo is on second floor with no neighbors above it. Great views from front porch overlooking lush vegetation, palm trees & community pool. Inside you'll find high ceilings, custom paint, laminate flooring & shutters. Large master suite with private bathroom, double sinks & walk-in closet. Come take a look today!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.