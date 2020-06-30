All apartments in Phoenix
1449 E. Highland Ave # 32
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

1449 E. Highland Ave # 32

1449 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1449 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate Biltmore condo is on second floor with no neighbors above it. Great views from front porch overlooking lush vegetation, palm trees & community pool. Inside you'll find high ceilings, custom paint, laminate flooring & shutters. Large master suite with private bathroom, double sinks & walk-in closet. Come take a look today!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 have any available units?
1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 currently offering any rent specials?
1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 pet-friendly?
No, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 offer parking?
No, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 does not offer parking.
Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 have a pool?
Yes, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 has a pool.
Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 have accessible units?
No, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 E. Highland Ave # 32 does not have units with air conditioning.

