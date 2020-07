Amenities

LOCATION! Centrally located, this 3Bd,2Bth home is on an oversized lot with lots of shade trees in front. Spacious eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, has lots of natural light and opens to a large family room. Bedrooms are large and carpet is brand new! Home has also been freshly painted! There is a storage/workroom and a large covered patio as well as RV parking. All this and NO HOA! Close to everything! Call today to view!