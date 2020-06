Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available for Immediate Move In! One Story home located in the highly sought after Mountain Park Ranch. Minutes to Schools, Shopping and I-10 Fwy. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Saltillo tile flooring and carpet throughout. New interior paint. Master bathroom suite with separate tub & shower. Spacious floor plan with inside laundry, low maintenance desert landscaping. NO PETS.