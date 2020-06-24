All apartments in Phoenix
1444 E GRISWOLD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1444 E GRISWOLD Road

1444 East Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Location

1444 East Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous kitchen and bath cabinets, granite Corian counters, handy kitchen island, shower surrounds, toilets, sinks, tile flooring, doors, fireplace plus much more. Great Mountain Views. Located on hill side with desert landscape and synthetic ''NEVER MOW'' grass front yard. Includes microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher washer/dryer. Indoor wood burning fireplace. New 16' tile throughout. Just around corner to I-51 and Dreamy Draw Mountain Preserve with all kinds of biking & hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road have any available units?
1444 E GRISWOLD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road have?
Some of 1444 E GRISWOLD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 E GRISWOLD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1444 E GRISWOLD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 E GRISWOLD Road pet-friendly?
No, 1444 E GRISWOLD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road offer parking?
No, 1444 E GRISWOLD Road does not offer parking.
Does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 E GRISWOLD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road have a pool?
No, 1444 E GRISWOLD Road does not have a pool.
Does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road have accessible units?
No, 1444 E GRISWOLD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 E GRISWOLD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 E GRISWOLD Road has units with dishwashers.
