1444 E GRISWOLD Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous kitchen and bath cabinets, granite Corian counters, handy kitchen island, shower surrounds, toilets, sinks, tile flooring, doors, fireplace plus much more. Great Mountain Views. Located on hill side with desert landscape and synthetic ''NEVER MOW'' grass front yard. Includes microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher washer/dryer. Indoor wood burning fireplace. New 16' tile throughout. Just around corner to I-51 and Dreamy Draw Mountain Preserve with all kinds of biking & hiking trails.