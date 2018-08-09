1443 E Osborn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! LOADED W/HIGHLY APPOINTED UPGRADES! MODERN STYLISH LUXURY IN THE HEART OF PHOENIX! PRIME PROPERTY W/ ATTACHED OVER-SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE incorporates beautiful design main-level living, abundant natural light, 10ft ceilings, plenty of interior storage & more. The kitchen offers Shaker Cabinets, stainless steel arm sink, All stainless appliances, wood plank vinyl floors; kitchen backsplash, quartz counters. The oversized master suite offers a large walk-in closet, double sinks plus a nice sized shower plus has a walkout balcony. You will love this home close to dining, shopping, just minutes to the freeway and airport.