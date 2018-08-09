All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:39 AM

1443 E Osborn Road

1443 East Osborn Road · (602) 349-2274
Location

1443 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ashby

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! LOADED W/HIGHLY APPOINTED UPGRADES! MODERN STYLISH LUXURY IN THE HEART OF PHOENIX! PRIME PROPERTY W/ ATTACHED OVER-SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE incorporates beautiful design main-level living, abundant natural light, 10ft ceilings, plenty of interior storage & more. The kitchen offers Shaker Cabinets, stainless steel arm sink, All stainless appliances, wood plank vinyl floors; kitchen backsplash, quartz counters. The oversized master suite offers a large walk-in closet, double sinks plus a nice sized shower plus has a walkout balcony. You will love this home close to dining, shopping, just minutes to the freeway and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 E Osborn Road have any available units?
1443 E Osborn Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 E Osborn Road have?
Some of 1443 E Osborn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 E Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1443 E Osborn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 E Osborn Road pet-friendly?
No, 1443 E Osborn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1443 E Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 1443 E Osborn Road does offer parking.
Does 1443 E Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 E Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 E Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 1443 E Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1443 E Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 1443 E Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 E Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 E Osborn Road has units with dishwashers.
