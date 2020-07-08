14420 N 58TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fully furnished home with pool & spa in highly sought after 85254 zip code! Close to Kierland shopping and dining. RV Gate and parking! Home backs to a wash - complete with covered patio & awesome sunsets! The backyard boasts a custom Pebble Tec diving pool 7 spa - great for entertaining. Open & bright great room floor plan with travertine flooring in all the main areas, beehive fireplace, vaulted ceilings - split master/with very spacious bedrooms. Garage has plenty of storage including custom cabinetry. This property is near Kierland, Desert Ridge, parks, schools and shopping.