14420 N 58TH Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:22 AM

14420 N 58TH Street

14420 North 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14420 North 58th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished home with pool & spa in highly sought after 85254 zip code! Close to Kierland shopping and dining. RV Gate and parking! Home backs to a wash - complete with covered patio & awesome sunsets! The backyard boasts a custom Pebble Tec diving pool 7 spa - great for entertaining. Open & bright great room floor plan with travertine flooring in all the main areas, beehive fireplace, vaulted ceilings - split master/with very spacious bedrooms. Garage has plenty of storage including custom cabinetry. This property is near Kierland, Desert Ridge, parks, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

