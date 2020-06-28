All apartments in Phoenix
14412 N. 29th Ave
14412 N. 29th Ave

14412 North 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14412 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Knoell Royal Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2 bath home! Split floor plan! - New 18" tile flooring throughout the house. Huge master and other bedrooms are generous as well. Large living / dining area which is an L that wraps around the kitchen area. Extra large Utility Rm. Split and very open floor plan. Patio mist system and large backyard. 2 car garage. House located in cul de sac.NO HOA. Easy freeway access.

$100 Placement Fee
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
2.3% City Tax
$1445 Security Deposit
$35 Application Fee Per Adult

(RLNE3483462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 N. 29th Ave have any available units?
14412 N. 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14412 N. 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14412 N. 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 N. 29th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14412 N. 29th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14412 N. 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14412 N. 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 14412 N. 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14412 N. 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 N. 29th Ave have a pool?
No, 14412 N. 29th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14412 N. 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14412 N. 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 N. 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14412 N. 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14412 N. 29th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14412 N. 29th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
