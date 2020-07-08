All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1441 S 10th Ave #A

1441 South 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1441 South 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

all utils included
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath RV GATE. All UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: HALLAS PLACE

Completely Remolded inside & Out, New Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, New Flooring & Fixtures Throughout. New bath room Super nice and Private. RV GATE & Carport. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: BUCKEYE RD AND 7TH AVE Directions: BUCKEYE RD AND 10TH AVE THEN SOUTH ON 10TH AVE TO PROPERTY PROPERTY ON THE CORNER OF PIMA St and 10th Ave HOME IS ON THE LEFT SIDE OF ROAD.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 S 10th Ave #A have any available units?
1441 S 10th Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 S 10th Ave #A have?
Some of 1441 S 10th Ave #A's amenities include all utils included, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 S 10th Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
1441 S 10th Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 S 10th Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 1441 S 10th Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1441 S 10th Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 1441 S 10th Ave #A offers parking.
Does 1441 S 10th Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 S 10th Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 S 10th Ave #A have a pool?
No, 1441 S 10th Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 1441 S 10th Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 1441 S 10th Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 S 10th Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 S 10th Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.

