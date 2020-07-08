1441 S 10th Ave #A

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath RV GATE. All UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: HALLAS PLACE



Completely Remolded inside & Out, New Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, New Flooring & Fixtures Throughout. New bath room Super nice and Private. RV GATE & Carport. SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: BUCKEYE RD AND 7TH AVE Directions: BUCKEYE RD AND 10TH AVE THEN SOUTH ON 10TH AVE TO PROPERTY PROPERTY ON THE CORNER OF PIMA St and 10th Ave HOME IS ON THE LEFT SIDE OF ROAD.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



