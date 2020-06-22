All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

144 W VILLA THERESA Drive

144 West Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 West Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Fantastic rental in North Phoenix Northpark Central Neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath has a pool and low maintenance grass backyard. Staggered tile design throughout the home with an open great room that leads into the third bedroom or kitchen that has a nice size pantry. The master and kitchen have bay windows and sunscreens on the back of the home. Pebble-tec pool has a great calming water feature and includes weekly pool service. This is a great home located close to shopping, freeways and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive have any available units?
144 W VILLA THERESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive have?
Some of 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 W VILLA THERESA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive does offer parking.
Does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive has a pool.
Does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 W VILLA THERESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
