Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Welcome to the Coronado District in the ever growing part of downtown Phoenix. Be walking distance to all the neighborhood restaurants and stores. With quick access to the 51 freeway, get to where you need in no time. This bungalow has been recently renovated for all of your housing needs including floors, kitchen, bathroom and landscape.