1426 E MALDONADO Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home near South Mountain has all the bells and whistles. Lots of natural light greets you as you walk into an over sized great room that is perfect for large family gatherings. The open concept kitchen, eat-in-kitchen, and living area makes life simple and enjoyable. You will not be disappointed with all the attention to detail in this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home that also features a 3 car garage, huge backyard, ramada, and amazing views of the 17,000 Acre South Mountain Sonoran Preserve. Located just minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport and the major Downtown's of Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.