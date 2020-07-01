All apartments in Phoenix
1426 E MALDONADO Drive

1426 East Maldonado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1426 East Maldonado Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
South Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home near South Mountain has all the bells and whistles. Lots of natural light greets you as you walk into an over sized great room that is perfect for large family gatherings. The open concept kitchen, eat-in-kitchen, and living area makes life simple and enjoyable. You will not be disappointed with all the attention to detail in this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home that also features a 3 car garage, huge backyard, ramada, and amazing views of the 17,000 Acre South Mountain Sonoran Preserve. Located just minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport and the major Downtown's of Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive have any available units?
1426 E MALDONADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive have?
Some of 1426 E MALDONADO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 E MALDONADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 E MALDONADO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 E MALDONADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 E MALDONADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 E MALDONADO Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 E MALDONADO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 E MALDONADO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 E MALDONADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 E MALDONADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 E MALDONADO Drive has units with dishwashers.

