1426 E BRILL Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

FRONT HOUSE FOR LEASE. CHARMING TERRITORIAL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH. FEATURING ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BIG MASTER BATH, DINING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS, OLD FASHIONED PORCH WITH SWING, INSIDE LAUNDRY, NEWER HOT WATER HEATER AND CENTRAL A/C. OFF STREET PARKING UNDER COVER WITH DRIVEWAY. PRIVATE YARD. BLOCKS AWAY FROM GOOD SAM HOSPITAL. CLOSE TO PHOENIX CHILDRENS, PHOENIX HEART HOSPITAL AND DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. FREEWAY ACCESS TO I10 AND R51 RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER. WATER, TRASH AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. SMALL DOGS AND CATS OKAY.