14256 N 2ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Golf course community. One of the largest homes in the community. Location! Location!Location!Very Private, High Demand 90 Home Community in the Center of Moon Valley W/Community Pool/Tennis Court & Pickle Ball Court! 3 Bedrooms/2.5Baths! Den/Office /Family Room or 2nd Office! Large Formal Dining Rm & Spacious Step Down Living Rm W/Fireplace! Roomy Eat-In Kitchen! Skylights in Living Room & Studio Both W/Adjustable Duet Shades! Hartco Hardwood Floors! Citrus Trees! Backing to a Lush Greenbelt . If You Know the History of this Community You will Want to Live here! $299 admin fee