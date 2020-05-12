1424 N 53RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Very clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo with new flooring downstairs and good size bedrooms upstairs -- unit is clean and ready to move in -- upstairs has all new vinyl plank flooring**Location near schools, shopping and Freeway**Eat in kitchen opens to large living area and features all kitchen appliances and 1/2 bath downstairs** Private storage and private laundry room ***Income Requirement is minimum of $3600 a month**The lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**No section 8 and no smoking in unit**Private courtyard entry with outside storage and laundry.