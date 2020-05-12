All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

1424 N 53RD Avenue

1424 North 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1424 North 53rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Very clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo with new flooring downstairs and good size bedrooms upstairs -- unit is clean and ready to move in -- upstairs has all new vinyl plank flooring**Location near schools, shopping and Freeway**Eat in kitchen opens to large living area and features all kitchen appliances and 1/2 bath downstairs** Private storage and private laundry room ***Income Requirement is minimum of $3600 a month**The lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**No section 8 and no smoking in unit**Private courtyard entry with outside storage and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 N 53RD Avenue have any available units?
1424 N 53RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 N 53RD Avenue have?
Some of 1424 N 53RD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 N 53RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1424 N 53RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 N 53RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1424 N 53RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1424 N 53RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 1424 N 53RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1424 N 53RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 N 53RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 N 53RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1424 N 53RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1424 N 53RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1424 N 53RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 N 53RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 N 53RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

