Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1421 East Pedro Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1421 East Pedro Road

1421 East Pedro Road · No Longer Available
Location

1421 East Pedro Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is one gorgeous home, offering 3bd plus den and over 2500 sq ft!! Tucked peacefully in the South Mountain Foothills, gated commmunity, surrounded by spectacular views and a floorplan that pleases all!! This open and bright floor plan flows perfectly for entertaining with a gourmet kitchen fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, white floor to ceiling cabinets, over-sized furniture island and gorgeous granite counter-tops, formal dining room, topped off with a large gathering space in the great room and picturesque multi slide door that beckons you and your guests out to a beautiful n breezy covered patio and the amazing views of South Mountain and the painted desert skies. This desirable split floor plan has a huge master suite, tiled walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet with a private door to the laundry room with cabinets, counter space and utility sink. Upgrades galore including spectacular custom tile work, super easy care plank tile flooring, light fixtures that will delight and an extended 2 car garage perfect for tools or toys! Pets are welcome too!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 East Pedro Road have any available units?
1421 East Pedro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 East Pedro Road have?
Some of 1421 East Pedro Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 East Pedro Road currently offering any rent specials?
1421 East Pedro Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 East Pedro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 East Pedro Road is pet friendly.
Does 1421 East Pedro Road offer parking?
Yes, 1421 East Pedro Road does offer parking.
Does 1421 East Pedro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 East Pedro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 East Pedro Road have a pool?
No, 1421 East Pedro Road does not have a pool.
Does 1421 East Pedro Road have accessible units?
No, 1421 East Pedro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 East Pedro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 East Pedro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
