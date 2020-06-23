1421 East Pedro Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is one gorgeous home, offering 3bd plus den and over 2500 sq ft!! Tucked peacefully in the South Mountain Foothills, gated commmunity, surrounded by spectacular views and a floorplan that pleases all!! This open and bright floor plan flows perfectly for entertaining with a gourmet kitchen fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, white floor to ceiling cabinets, over-sized furniture island and gorgeous granite counter-tops, formal dining room, topped off with a large gathering space in the great room and picturesque multi slide door that beckons you and your guests out to a beautiful n breezy covered patio and the amazing views of South Mountain and the painted desert skies. This desirable split floor plan has a huge master suite, tiled walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet with a private door to the laundry room with cabinets, counter space and utility sink. Upgrades galore including spectacular custom tile work, super easy care plank tile flooring, light fixtures that will delight and an extended 2 car garage perfect for tools or toys! Pets are welcome too!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .

Contact us to schedule a showing.