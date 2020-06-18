1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This is a great opportunity to live in class! Fully Furnished seasonal rental has everything you need! Private Golf Course home in the Gated Community of Augusta at the Foothills. The home is located on the 15th hole of the Foothills golf course. Walking distance to shopping, banking, YMCA & schools. Hiking, biking & walking trails through-out the area. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has newer gray & white slab granite countertops in all bathrooms & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse single bin sink, SS convection oven, white kitchen cabinets. Exterior was just painted a light gray after the photos. Downstairs master separate tub & shower. Private pool, built in Newer SS BBQ w/ Island, mountain views. Desert Vista High School.