All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace

1421 East Briarwood Terrace · (602) 538-4308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1421 East Briarwood Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This is a great opportunity to live in class! Fully Furnished seasonal rental has everything you need! Private Golf Course home in the Gated Community of Augusta at the Foothills. The home is located on the 15th hole of the Foothills golf course. Walking distance to shopping, banking, YMCA & schools. Hiking, biking & walking trails through-out the area. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has newer gray & white slab granite countertops in all bathrooms & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse single bin sink, SS convection oven, white kitchen cabinets. Exterior was just painted a light gray after the photos. Downstairs master separate tub & shower. Private pool, built in Newer SS BBQ w/ Island, mountain views. Desert Vista High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have any available units?
1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have?
Some of 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace has a pool.
Does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1421 E BRIARWOOD Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity