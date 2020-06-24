1420 W MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to this fantastic central Phoenix ranch home in the popular HANDELL VILLA Subdivision. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and incredibly spacious living, dining, and family rooms. The kitchen is completely upgraded with granite counter tops, stunning cabinetry, contemporary lighting, and stainless steel appliances. There is an incredible amount of space in the back yard. Huge covered patio, swimming pool, and all the room you'd ever need to relax or entertain. Fantastic location! Just off Bethany Home & 7th Ave this gem of a home has so much to offer! The location is right across the street from an elementary school, close to the I-17 and the 51, minutes from the hospital, entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and more! Don't miss out on a great opportunity!