All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1420 W MISSOURI Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

1420 W MISSOURI Avenue

1420 West Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1420 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Handell Villa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to this fantastic central Phoenix ranch home in the popular HANDELL VILLA Subdivision. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and incredibly spacious living, dining, and family rooms. The kitchen is completely upgraded with granite counter tops, stunning cabinetry, contemporary lighting, and stainless steel appliances. There is an incredible amount of space in the back yard. Huge covered patio, swimming pool, and all the room you'd ever need to relax or entertain. Fantastic location! Just off Bethany Home & 7th Ave this gem of a home has so much to offer! The location is right across the street from an elementary school, close to the I-17 and the 51, minutes from the hospital, entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and more! Don't miss out on a great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
1420 W MISSOURI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 W MISSOURI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
No, 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue has a pool.
Does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 W MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College