1409 E MARSHALL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stop looking! You've found the home you've been waiting for! This formal model is located between the Biltmore and Central Phoenix, on the largest lot in the highly desirable gated community of Cadbury Commons. This incredible hidden gem of a neighborhood is tucked away but still close proximity to your favorite restaurants, coffee spots, shopping and freeway access. This stylishly updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features vaulted ceilings, both wood and tile flooring plus a wood burning fireplace and an abundance of natural light. The recently remodeled, open-concept kitchen is ideal for entertaining with an eat-in peninsula, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The oversized master suite with walk-in closet, dual pedestal sinks and spacious walk-in shower.