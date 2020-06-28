All apartments in Phoenix
1409 E MARSHALL Avenue

1409 East Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1409 East Marshall Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stop looking! You've found the home you've been waiting for! This formal model is located between the Biltmore and Central Phoenix, on the largest lot in the highly desirable gated community of Cadbury Commons. This incredible hidden gem of a neighborhood is tucked away but still close proximity to your favorite restaurants, coffee spots, shopping and freeway access. This stylishly updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features vaulted ceilings, both wood and tile flooring plus a wood burning fireplace and an abundance of natural light. The recently remodeled, open-concept kitchen is ideal for entertaining with an eat-in peninsula, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The oversized master suite with walk-in closet, dual pedestal sinks and spacious walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue have any available units?
1409 E MARSHALL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue have?
Some of 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1409 E MARSHALL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue has a pool.
Does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 E MARSHALL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
