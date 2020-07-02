All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1408 West Becker Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1408 West Becker Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

1408 West Becker Lane

1408 W Becker Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1408 W Becker Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner takes pride in this lovely 2 bedroom apartment. Upgraded interior wood doors. Blinds throughout, Washer included inside, the property also has onsite washer for use, free of charge. Exterior is beautifully maintained. Large back patio. Don't miss out! This beauty won't last long.

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 West Becker Lane have any available units?
1408 West Becker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1408 West Becker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 West Becker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 West Becker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 West Becker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1408 West Becker Lane offer parking?
No, 1408 West Becker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1408 West Becker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 West Becker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 West Becker Lane have a pool?
No, 1408 West Becker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1408 West Becker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 West Becker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 West Becker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 West Becker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 West Becker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 West Becker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College