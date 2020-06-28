All apartments in Phoenix
1407 East Granada Road
1407 East Granada Road

1407 East Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

1407 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1060 square foot 3/1 main house with detached 357 square foot guest house perfect for use by lessee as rental, either long-term or seasonal, if desired. Updated kitchen with gas range, wine cooler and chef's island. Brand new paint, baseboards, blinds and tile in main house. Refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, wine cooler, dishwasher, washer and dryer all provided.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232. Square footage from Maricopa County Assessor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 East Granada Road have any available units?
1407 East Granada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 East Granada Road have?
Some of 1407 East Granada Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 East Granada Road currently offering any rent specials?
1407 East Granada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 East Granada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 East Granada Road is pet friendly.
Does 1407 East Granada Road offer parking?
No, 1407 East Granada Road does not offer parking.
Does 1407 East Granada Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 East Granada Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 East Granada Road have a pool?
No, 1407 East Granada Road does not have a pool.
Does 1407 East Granada Road have accessible units?
No, 1407 East Granada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 East Granada Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 East Granada Road has units with dishwashers.
