Phoenix, AZ
1404 E Mulberry St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM
1404 E Mulberry St
1404 E Mulberry St
No Longer Available
Location
1404 E Mulberry St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ashby
Amenities
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have any available units?
1404 E Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1404 E Mulberry St have?
Some of 1404 E Mulberry St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 1404 E Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
1404 E Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 E Mulberry St pet-friendly?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St offer parking?
Yes, 1404 E Mulberry St offers parking.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
