1404 E Mulberry St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1404 E Mulberry St

1404 E Mulberry St · No Longer Available
Location

1404 E Mulberry St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ashby

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 E Mulberry St have any available units?
1404 E Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 E Mulberry St have?
Some of 1404 E Mulberry St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 E Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
1404 E Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 E Mulberry St pet-friendly?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St offer parking?
Yes, 1404 E Mulberry St offers parking.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 E Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 E Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
