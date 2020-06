Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

This is a solid block home featuring a large yard and a brand new air conditioning unit! This home offers a spacious living room, new roof, this home was both painted inside and out, kitchen features brand new cabinetry, a dining area and tile flooring throughout. This is a No Pet(s) property. Hurry, this home will not last long!!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1969



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,375.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.