140 West Victoria Square

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come view this beautiful home in the central corridor. An extensive remodel was recently done and the home has many designer features and amenities. Including gorgeous wood floors, beautiful rock walls, designer paints throughout, upgraded baseboards and gorgeous custom lighting throughout this house! The home features a double garage two bedrooms with two bathrooms and a powder room. Fabulous central location near light rail shopping and entertainment. Come be amazed at this breathtaking home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.