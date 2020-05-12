All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 140 West Victoria Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
140 West Victoria Square
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

140 West Victoria Square

140 West Victoria Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

140 West Victoria Square, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come view this beautiful home in the central corridor. An extensive remodel was recently done and the home has many designer features and amenities. Including gorgeous wood floors, beautiful rock walls, designer paints throughout, upgraded baseboards and gorgeous custom lighting throughout this house! The home features a double garage two bedrooms with two bathrooms and a powder room. Fabulous central location near light rail shopping and entertainment. Come be amazed at this breathtaking home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West Victoria Square have any available units?
140 West Victoria Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West Victoria Square have?
Some of 140 West Victoria Square's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West Victoria Square currently offering any rent specials?
140 West Victoria Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West Victoria Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 West Victoria Square is pet friendly.
Does 140 West Victoria Square offer parking?
Yes, 140 West Victoria Square offers parking.
Does 140 West Victoria Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West Victoria Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West Victoria Square have a pool?
No, 140 West Victoria Square does not have a pool.
Does 140 West Victoria Square have accessible units?
No, 140 West Victoria Square does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West Victoria Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West Victoria Square does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College