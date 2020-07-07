All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

13837 S 32ND Street

13837 South 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

13837 South 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
You'll love this remodeled popular 5 bedroom home in coveted Mirada Canyon. Simply the nicest rental on market today! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, large island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Inviting spacious master retreat boasts a completely remodeled bathroom with granite counters and a walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and a private balcony. Downstairs bedroom can be used as an office, guest room, playroom, whatever! Relax and enjoy your private outdoor living space complete with pool, fireplace, built-in BBQ and large covered patio. There is no carpet in the house and all the bedrooms have hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The three car extended garage has plenty of storage as does the large laundry room complete with sink. Access to Mountain Park Ranch community amenities: parks, heated pools, spas, tennis/volleyball/basketball/pickle ball courts. Easy resort-like living, well-maintained (includes landscaping and pool service) & move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13837 S 32ND Street have any available units?
13837 S 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13837 S 32ND Street have?
Some of 13837 S 32ND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13837 S 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
13837 S 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13837 S 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 13837 S 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13837 S 32ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 13837 S 32ND Street offers parking.
Does 13837 S 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13837 S 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13837 S 32ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 13837 S 32ND Street has a pool.
Does 13837 S 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 13837 S 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13837 S 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13837 S 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.

