13837 S 32ND Street

You'll love this remodeled popular 5 bedroom home in coveted Mirada Canyon. Simply the nicest rental on market today! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, large island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Inviting spacious master retreat boasts a completely remodeled bathroom with granite counters and a walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and a private balcony. Downstairs bedroom can be used as an office, guest room, playroom, whatever! Relax and enjoy your private outdoor living space complete with pool, fireplace, built-in BBQ and large covered patio. There is no carpet in the house and all the bedrooms have hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The three car extended garage has plenty of storage as does the large laundry room complete with sink. Access to Mountain Park Ranch community amenities: parks, heated pools, spas, tennis/volleyball/basketball/pickle ball courts. Easy resort-like living, well-maintained (includes landscaping and pool service) & move-in ready!