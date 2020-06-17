13824 N 42nd Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

***Available 6/5/2020 *Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants***

Perfectly designed two bedroom townhome! This beauty has two Master Suites both have private bathrooms and balconies, includes a half-bath for the guest. In the kitchen you will find an electric stove, dishwasher, plus window over sink for extra light, and vaulted, ceilings, skylights to top it off, comes with washer/dryer hook-up, private front yard, 2-car garage, community pool and very well maintained grounds throughout!



*No Short-Term Leasing