All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13824 N 42nd Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13824 N 42nd Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:32 AM

13824 N 42nd Dr

13824 North 42nd Drive · (916) 300-6051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13824 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
***Available 6/5/2020 *Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants***
Perfectly designed two bedroom townhome! This beauty has two Master Suites both have private bathrooms and balconies, includes a half-bath for the guest. In the kitchen you will find an electric stove, dishwasher, plus window over sink for extra light, and vaulted, ceilings, skylights to top it off, comes with washer/dryer hook-up, private front yard, 2-car garage, community pool and very well maintained grounds throughout!

*No Short-Term Leasing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13824 N 42nd Dr have any available units?
13824 N 42nd Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13824 N 42nd Dr have?
Some of 13824 N 42nd Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13824 N 42nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13824 N 42nd Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13824 N 42nd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13824 N 42nd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13824 N 42nd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13824 N 42nd Dr does offer parking.
Does 13824 N 42nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13824 N 42nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13824 N 42nd Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13824 N 42nd Dr has a pool.
Does 13824 N 42nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 13824 N 42nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13824 N 42nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13824 N 42nd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13824 N 42nd Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity